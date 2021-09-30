Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show to Feature Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige

The first Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set to be a big one. At least the halftime show.

The NFL has announced a star-studded halftime show for Super Bowl LVI will include hip hop artists Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. The show is presented by Pepsi.

The artists' names alone draw attention, but the five superstars have combined for 43 Grammys and 19 No. 1 billboard albums. They'll meet this winter on one stage.

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place on February 13, 2022. It's the eighth Super Bowl to be hosted in Los Angeles, the last one being Super Bowl XXVII in 1993.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

5 Questions for the Green Bay Packers

Big Ben Is Listening to the Critics

Steelers Next QB: Free Agency, Trade and Draft Options

Roethlisberger on Sharing the Field With Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Sure Seems to Like Pittsburgh and the Steelers