September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show to Feature Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige

The NFL announced a star-studded hip hop halftime show for Super Bowl LVI.
Author:

The first Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set to be a big one. At least the halftime show. 

The NFL has announced a star-studded halftime show for Super Bowl LVI will include hip hop artists Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. The show is presented by Pepsi.

The artists' names alone draw attention, but the five superstars have combined for 43 Grammys and 19 No. 1 billboard albums. They'll meet this winter on one stage.

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place on February 13, 2022. It's the eighth Super Bowl to be hosted in Los Angeles, the last one being Super Bowl XXVII in 1993. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

5 Questions for the Green Bay Packers

Big Ben Is Listening to the Critics

Steelers Next QB: Free Agency, Trade and Draft Options

Roethlisberger on Sharing the Field With Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Sure Seems to Like Pittsburgh and the Steelers

USATSI_10527988_168388034_lowres
News

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show to Feature Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige

14 seconds ago
USATSI_16766695_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Thursday Injury Report of Week 4 vs. Packers

1 hour ago
Untitled design (23)
News

Joe Haden Can Intercept His Favorite QB in Week 4

5 hours ago
USATSI_16837215_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

5 Questions for the Green Bay Packers

6 hours ago
USATSI_16716705_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Antonio Brown Cleared From COVID-19 List

7 hours ago
USATSI_16835022_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Ben Roethlisberger Is Listening to the Critics

10 hours ago
USATSI_16766625_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Lose Jamir Jones to Rams

Sep 29, 2021
USATSI_15343030_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers First Injury Report of Week 4 vs. Packers

Sep 29, 2021