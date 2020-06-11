NFL's Virtual Offseason Extended Through June 26

PITTSBURGH -- As expected, the NFL has informed teams they will extend their virtual offseason to June 26. The league has also confirmed the cancellation of mini-camps this summer.

According to NFL Networks's Tom Pelissero, the league sent out the information today, notifying teams of the extension. Clubs are not mandated to continue virtual routines through the deadline, as some are expected to end early.

The Steelers have conducted virtual OTAs through zoom calls, but many players have stayed active trying to organize workouts with each other. Steven Nelson told reporters last week that the veteran defensive backs have operated workouts to try and get the rookies involved before training camp.

"I don't think it's going to have a great big effect on us," Nelson said. "Coach [Mike] Tomlin runs a pretty tight ship, and it's all about getting prepared and ready for battle. We are all professionals, so we can handle it."

James Conner also added his thoughts on virtual OTAs, saying he hasn't felt a negative impact working virtually this offseason.

"We're still a team to take advantage of the rules that we have to be able to see once we come out of all this," James Conner said in a conference call earlier this week. "We've been meeting, within the rules, and it's been helpful as it can be. It's just virtually. We wish that we were around each other, building, getting to know the new guys the new rookies coming in. But we've still been having meetings and going through trying to take advantage of it as best as possible."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.