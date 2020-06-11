AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

NFL's Virtual Offseason Extended Through June 26

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- As expected, the NFL has informed teams they will extend their virtual offseason to June 26. The league has also confirmed the cancellation of mini-camps this summer. 

According to NFL Networks's Tom Pelissero, the league sent out the information today, notifying teams of the extension. Clubs are not mandated to continue virtual routines through the deadline, as some are expected to end early. 

The Steelers have conducted virtual OTAs through zoom calls, but many players have stayed active trying to organize workouts with each other. Steven Nelson told reporters last week that the veteran defensive backs have operated workouts to try and get the rookies involved before training camp.

"I don't think it's going to have a great big effect on us," Nelson said. "Coach [Mike] Tomlin runs a pretty tight ship, and it's all about getting prepared and ready for battle. We are all professionals, so we can handle it." 

James Conner also added his thoughts on virtual OTAs, saying he hasn't felt a negative impact working virtually this offseason. 

"We're still a team to take advantage of the rules that we have to be able to see once we come out of all this," James Conner said in a conference call earlier this week. "We've been meeting, within the rules, and it's been helpful as it can be. It's just virtually. We wish that we were around each other, building, getting to know the new guys the new rookies coming in. But we've still been having meetings and going through trying to take advantage of it as best as possible."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breer: Steelers One of Five Defenses to Watch

The Steelers forced 20 turnovers in 2019.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Files Trademark for Apparel and Accessory Marketing

The Steelers wide receiver is looking to add his own phrase to his TEAM JUJU LLC brand.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Media Relations Department Nominated for Pete Rozelle Award

The Steelers media relations department is two-time winners of the PFWA award.

Noah Strackbein

Steven Nelson, Former Steelers Sign Players Coalition Letter

Three current and 17 former members of the Pittsburgh Steelers signed the letter to congress.

Noah Strackbein

Quarterback Coaching Summit Panel Will Feature Steelers' President Art Rooney II

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II will be one of six members on the 2020 Quarterback Coaching Summit panel.

Noah Strackbein

Hall of Fame Game, Ceremony Expected to Stay as Scheduled

The NFL is planning to keep the 2020 Hall of Fame Game and enshrinement as scheduled, with backup plans if COVID-19 spikes occur.

Noah Strackbein

Boom or Bust: Steelers With High Expectations in 2020

These four players find themselves with some high praise from fans, but how real is their potential?

Connor Deitrich

Rookie Impact: Kevin Dotson Provides Starting Capabilities for 2020 and Beyond

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie linemen Kevin Dotson was considered the steal of the draft in the trenches. Could he start in 2020?

Donnie Druin

Rookie Impact: Anthony McFarland Brings Big-Play Abilities to Steelers Backfield

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland brings a dynamic capability to the Steelers backfield.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Planning to Host Training Camp at Heinz Field

Due to COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Steelers may go from Saint Vincent to their usual stomping grounds for training camp this season.

Donnie Druin