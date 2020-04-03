AllSteelers
Nick Vannett Says His Time With Steelers Was Unpleasant

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Former Steelers tight end Nick Vannett didn't have much to say about his time in Pittsburgh during his first interview with Denver media. The newly signed Bronco recognized his time with the team - a total of 13 games - as unpleasant. 

"When I got to the Steelers, talk about just a crazy three months there," Vannett told local media. "It seemed like I came into an organization where the wheels were starting to fall off a little bit. Guys were getting hurt, Ben (Roethlisberger) was down. So I feel like I never really got to experience the true benefits, the true atmosphere that the Steelers normally would have because I came in on a crazy situation." 

The Steelers traded a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for Vannett in Week 3.

Vannett, who caught just 13 passes for 128 yards with the Steelers, said he couldn't talk too positively about the team because he wasn't overly thrilled with his time there. 

"I don't know. I can't say I have too many great things to say about that organization just from my time being there because it wasn't the most pleasant experience I've ever had," Vannett said. "So I can't really speak too much on them to be honest."

Vannett also mentioned that he began to feel like he was being kicked out of the Seattle Seahawks team once they brought in Will Dissly. He said eventually, the Steelers made an offer and Seattle pulled the trigger. 

"I always felt like toward the end of my tenure with the Seahawks, I felt like I was slowly getting kicked to the curb a little bit. They had another guy, a younger guy, they brought in, Dissly, they were pretty high on and they kind of saw him to be my successor." 

by

steelgator13