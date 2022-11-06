Now Is the Best Time To Put Faith in Steelers to the Test

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't play in Week 9, but that left their fans with a window of opportunity to show their faith in a second-half comeback.

Currently, the Steelers sit at 2-6 staring at last place in the AFC North and a slim chance of finding their way to the playoffs. But, if they do, right now is the best time to grab your Super Bowl reservations.

Down 76% from the beginning of the season, Steelers Super Bowl reservations are only $17 on SI Tickets. Dropping from $25 in Week 8.

SI Tickets is the only ticket marketplace that offers Postseason Reservations, where fans can reserve tickets to individual playoff games for every team in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL - as well as 5 College Conference Championships, New Year’s Day Six Bowls, College Football Playoffs and Final Four.

The last time the Steelers were 2-6, they finished the season 8-8. This time, things could be a bit better, and you never know when that take a good deal moment is going to come.

After the toughest stretch of the season, it could only go up from here.

If you're a believer, cashing in on $17 Super Bowl reservations could be as good as it gets for any fan.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

William Jackson Believed He'd Be With Steelers Years Ago

Steelers Will Not Fire Matt Canada Over Bye Week

Film Room: What Steelers Are Getting in William Jackson

Omar Khan Has a Plan for Steelers

Chase Claypool Says Goodbye to Steelers Fans

Final Details Emerge on William Jackson Trade

Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada