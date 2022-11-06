Skip to main content

Now Is the Best Time To Put Faith in Steelers to the Test

Believers have an opportunity to take advantage of their faith in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't play in Week 9, but that left their fans with a window of opportunity to show their faith in a second-half comeback. 

Currently, the Steelers sit at 2-6 staring at last place in the AFC North and a slim chance of finding their way to the playoffs. But, if they do, right now is the best time to grab your Super Bowl reservations. 

Down 76% from the beginning of the season, Steelers Super Bowl reservations are only $17 on SI Tickets. Dropping from $25 in Week 8. 

The last time the Steelers were 2-6, they finished the season 8-8. This time, things could be a bit better, and you never know when that take a good deal moment is going to come. 

After the toughest stretch of the season, it could only go up from here.

If you're a believer, cashing in on $17 Super Bowl reservations could be as good as it gets for any fan. 

