Odds Say Steelers Miss Playoffs in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers' questions keep them out of the postseason this year.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions heading into the 2022 season, and the latest odds believe there's too many to hand them a playoff spot. 

The most recent odds at BetOnline.ag list the Steelers at +275 to make the playoffs and -350 to miss the postseason. The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are the current favorites to make the playoffs at -130 odds. They're both +100 to miss the postseason.

The Cleveland Browns don't have current odds with lots of unknown around quarterback Deshaun Watson. If Watson does play in 2022, you could believe they'd have strong odds to make the playoffs. 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the highest odds to make the playoffs at -600 with +400 to miss them. The Houston Texans carry the lowest odds into the NFL Draft at +1000 to make it and -2000 to miss the playoffs. 

