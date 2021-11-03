Report: Odell Beckham Jr. No Longer Part of Browns

More news surrounding the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. has surfaced.

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly told wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. his time with the team is over, according to 247's Brad Stainbrook.

Reports say head coach Kevin Stefanski met with Beckham and informed the wideout he is no longer part of the team at this time. Stefanski then told the team the same, according to Stainbrook.

This all comes after Beckham's father, Odell Beckham Sr., made national headlines for posting a video of all the times Baker Mayfield missed Beckham Jr. during games.

The tangent was not met with kind repercussions for Beckham Jr. as he was excused from practice on Wednesday by the coaches. General manager Andrew Berry then met with his agent and Stefanski met with Beckham to discuss the future.

