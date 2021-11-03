Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. No Longer Part of Browns

    More news surrounding the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. has surfaced.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns have reportedly told wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. his time with the team is over, according to 247's Brad Stainbrook. 

    Reports say head coach Kevin Stefanski met with Beckham and informed the wideout he is no longer part of the team at this time. Stefanski then told the team the same, according to Stainbrook.

    This all comes after Beckham's father, Odell Beckham Sr., made national headlines for posting a video of all the times Baker Mayfield missed Beckham Jr. during games. 

    The tangent was not met with kind repercussions for Beckham Jr. as he was excused from practice on Wednesday by the coaches. General manager Andrew Berry then met with his agent and Stefanski met with Beckham to discuss the future. 

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Zach Banner Still Not Ready to Contribute

    OBJ's Dad Destroys Baker Mayfield

    Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Could Make Another Trade

    Mike Tomlin Addresses Melvin Ingram Trade

    Steelers Trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs

    USATSI_16633520_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. No Longer Part of Browns

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16998831_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns Excuse Odell Beckham Jr. From Practice

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15259115_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers to Wear Color Rush Jerseys on Monday Night

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_13853006_168388034_lowres
    News

    Zach Banner Still Not Ready to Contribute on Game Days

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16998601_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    OBJ's Dad Destroys Baker Mayfield

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16786943_168388034_lowres
    News

    Henry Ruggs Charged With DUI After Fatal Crash

    Nov 2, 2021
    USATSI_17067347_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Could Make Another Deal Before Deadline

    Nov 2, 2021
    USATSI_16592757_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Addresses Melvin Ingram Trade

    Nov 2, 2021