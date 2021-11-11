Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Los Angeles Rams

    The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is headed to the Los Angeles Rams.
    Author:

    Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

    Beckham was released by the Browns last week and hit waivers on Monday. He cleared and spent the last few days gathering offers and working with his team to choose his next destination. 

    Beckham caught Beckham caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns as a Brown but never really found a connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield. 

    He'll now join Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson in LA with quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Najee Harris, Kendrick Green Suffer Injuries at Practice

    Steelers Add A Lot of New Names to Injury Report

    Steelers Expecting Anything and Everything From Lions

    Steelers Midseason Awards

    Steelers Midseason Rookie Grades

    USATSI_16998601_168388034_lowres
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Los Angeles Rams

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_17019046_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers RB Najee Harris, OL Kendrick Green Suffer Injuries at Practice

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_16094579_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Add A Lot of New Names to Injury Report

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_17021872_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Expecting Anything and Everything From Winless Lions

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16651063_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Newtown Returns to Panthers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16742115_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Sign Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to Practice Squad

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17122507_168388034_lowres (1)
    AllSteelers+

    Steelers Midseason Awards: T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward Both Deserve Honors

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_11818105_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Heyward Calls Mike Tomlin 'Great Dad' in Hall of Fame Rant

    5 hours ago