Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Los Angeles Rams

The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is headed to the Los Angeles Rams.

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Beckham was released by the Browns last week and hit waivers on Monday. He cleared and spent the last few days gathering offers and working with his team to choose his next destination.

Beckham caught Beckham caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns as a Brown but never really found a connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

He'll now join Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson in LA with quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball.

