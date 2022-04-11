The Ohio State Buckeyes will honor late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins during their spring game this weekend.

Head coach Ryan Day took the podium for a press conference and opened by reflecting on Haskins' time at Ohio State. The now coach was the offensive assistant during Haskins' three years at school, and remembered his smile and compassion more than anything.

"When you think about Dwayne, you think about the compassion that he had," Day said. "Certainly for all of his teammates and his friends, but he always took time after practice to be around family members, kids."

Day also said the team plans to honor Haskins with a tribute during the game. What that tribute will be is still unknown.

After the news of his death, students and fans created a memorial outside of Ohio Stadium. Players also honored Haskins during practice.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cam Heyward to Receive Honorary Doctorate

Steelers Are Getting Disrespected and It's Because of the Browns

Chase Claypool Shares Emotions Response to Haskins Death

Ben Roethlisberger Shares Message on Dwayne Haskins

Sports World Reacts to Death of Dwayne Haskins

Haskins Was Struck by Dump Truck on Interstate

Mike Tomlin Releases Statement on Death of Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins Killed After Being Hit by Car