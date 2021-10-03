Packers Head Coach Is Having Nightmares of Steelers Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers is healthy and it's messing with the Packers head coach.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is one of the best when healthy. The Buffalo Bills got a glimpse of what this group can do and the Green Bay Packers will be the next team to witness a full-strength unit this season.

Apparently, it's haunting Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Green Bay's head honcho said earlier this week that watching film of the Steelers defense has started giving him nightmares.

He might not be exaggerating. T.J. Watt returns from a groin injury this week and has been nothing short of heart-stopping for opposing offenses. In roughly five quarters of football this season, he's accumulated three sacks and two forced fumbles.

The team will also get Alex Highsmith back on the opposite end, which only boosts everything around him - including backup Melvin Ingram.

The Steelers have no health issues on defense in Week 4 outside of Stephon Tuitt. From what everyone saw in Week 1, there's definitely reason for LaFleur to be worried.

