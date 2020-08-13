Former Bengal Pacman Jones Sets Fire to Joe Haden Steelers Jerseys

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones got a not-so-special surprise sent to his house this week. The former corner and kick returner received a box of signed Joe Haden jerseys, which he decided to show on his Instagram.

In a video containing explicit language, Jones set the jerseys on fire and sent a message to whoever sent the box to his home.

Whoever sent these punk-ass Haden Pittsburgh jerseys, all these b----es about to get fired up," Jones said in the video. "This s--- needs to go viral. ... I don't know who had the nerve to do some s--- like this. ... This is what happens to Joe Haden jerseys ... sent them to my house. ... F--- you, too, Joe Haden, and whatever you stand for."

Haden eventually responded with his own video, saying, "I see Pacman gets a delivery of the jerseys. That's nuts. You think I really would go out of my way to send you signed Haden jerseys? No. I know you, Pacman. We've run into each other a lot of times. I've got respect for you. That's just wild. I would never do nothing like that. I just did an autograph signing. I don't know how it went to your crib. But that's not something I would do ever, bro. So it is what it is."

Jones retired in May 2019 and last played for the Denver Broncos in 2018. He spent 2010-2017 playing for the Bengals and eventually called Cincinnati his "adopted home."

