Panthers CB Says Steelers WRs Aren't Difficult to Cover After Giving Up 100-Yard Game

Sometimes the statbook doesn't tell the whole story. That seems to be the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers..

The Pittsburgh Steelers' passing attack totaled 179 yards in their Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers, but not everyone was impressed by the numbers.

Panthers cornerback Keith Taylor Jr., who was called upon to replace CJ Henderson on the outside after an injury, didn't think the Steelers had anything too special at wideout. Instead, he stated the 98-yard performance by Diontae Johnson was because of poor play by him.

"I don’t think they were really that much of a hard assignment," he said when asked about the difficulty of covering the Steelers receivers. "I would say, I’ve just got to execute better. I practice every day. They practice every day. I just have to execute, just trust my technique instead of pressing all the time."

Pickens's day was somewhat quiet, catching just two passes for 53 yards. Johnson, on the other hand, found the football ten times and seemed like the clear winner in the matchup with Taylor.

"I’ve just got to execute," Taylor said. "I know I’m a better player than what I showed y’all today. I’ve just got to bounce back from this and be better for the team. I take full responsibility and just feel like I’ve got to play better. That’s all it is."

