Steelers Sign Pat Freiermuth to Rookie Deal

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of second round pick Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth, the team's most recent edition to the tight end room, displayed great potential during his time at Penn State. "Baby Gronk" as some call him, was awarded the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year Award and earned first-team All-Big Ten, voted on by the coaches with All-Big Ten honors voted on by the media.

Freiermuth holds Penn State's record for touchdowns by a tight end, finding the end zone 16 times during his stay in Happy Valley. Many ranked him the second-best tight end in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I love my fit. I think it’s perfect,” Freiermuth said during rookie minicamp last week. “I’m very happy that I’m here in Pittsburgh, and the offense is awesome. I think it’s very complex, and I think it’s going to utilize the talent we have on this roster. From my first walk through today, felt great, felt like I understand most of what’s going on.”

While Freiermuth may not see advanced time running routes with the presence of Eric Ebron already on the depth chart, it's evident that he will factor in as a solidified blocker early in his career.

Ebron has one year remaining on his current contract.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Cam Heyward Defends Ben Roethlisberger

Najee Harris Signs Rookie Contract

Steelers Open OTAs With Good Attendance

Analyst Ranks Steelers Defense Third in AFC North

Antonio Brown Yet to Sign Bucs Contract Due to Injury

Steelers Eliminating Contact at OTAs

JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Harrison Exchange Words on Legacy

4 Backup Position Battles With Significance

Mailbag: Steelers Youth Movement in the Trenches

Ravens Have Best Odds to Land Julio Jones