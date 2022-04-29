Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Lets Steelers Know What They Got in Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a QB who brings it on, and off, the field.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the right call at quarterback, selecting Pitt star Kenny Pickett 20th over in the 2022 NFL Draft. At least according to his former head coach.

Pitt leader Pat Narduzzi said after that the Steelers are getting someone who will step in immediately and be a contributor both on and off the field.

"In Kenny Pickett, the Steelers are not only getting a tremendous quarterback, but also one of the finest leaders and toughest competitors I’ve ever been around," Narduzzi said. "I have no doubt he wants to leave his draft party right now and get to work on the playbook with Coach Tomlin and Coach Canada. That’s the type of commitment Kenny displayed at Pitt and will continue to have next door. Beyond the field, Kenny is already such a wonderful asset for the Pittsburgh community. He greatly values the importance of giving back as he showed with his NIL efforts. This is just a huge victory for the Steelers and Pitt."

Pickett joins Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in the Steelers quarterback room with expectations to compete as the starter this season. Despite reports Pittsburgh was all-in on Liberty QB Malik Willis, head coach Mike Tomlin said the team got their guy in Pickett.

"You know, it's interesting, well, we circled the globe or at least the United States here the last several months, man, just exploring and researching, and it's funny, we ended up with a guy from next door," head coach Mike Tomlin said.

