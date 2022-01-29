Tom Brady Retires From NFL

The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion is hanging up his cleats.

After 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl rings, quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from the game of football, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Brady retires a three-time league MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a three-time All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowl selection. He ranks first in regular-season career yards passing (84,520), passes attempted (11,317) and completed (7,263) and touchdowns (624).

Brady will join Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Canton, Ohio in five years. The two Super Bowl champions are considered top of their class when their eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

