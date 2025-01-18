Patriots Named Landing Spot for Steelers Star WR
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has continued to stay in the headlines throughout the entire season.
From fines to press conference quotes to inconsistent on-field performance, the eyes have been on Pickens throughout.
With the Steelers having wide receiver woes across the board the entire season, possible trades have been floated to move Pickens elsewhere.
One such trade was floated by Sara Marshall of Musket Fire, who believes that the Steelers could deal him to the New England Patriots, despite likely not receiving much in return.
He could be a great addition to the roster for Maye, especially since the Patriots have needed an outside player like Pickens for a few years now." Marshall wrote. "At 6-foot-3, he would immediately become the tallest on the team, too, making him more of a vertical threat for the quarterback to work with. If the Patriots are interested, it might not take too much in a trade to get a deal done, despite Pickens being a former second-rounder.He is not widely considered a top player at the position, mainly due to the quarterbacks he has played with, and could be an easy offer for New England with a high return."
It seems that most teams would not be interested in taking on a receiver who has shown concern from a behavioral standpoint and a lack of production from Pickens would make his trade value quite low.
The Steelers would likely not want to part with Pickens if they're not at minimum receiving a Day 2 pick at the worst. At the end of the day, a trade seems unlikely despite issues at the position this year.
A more likely situation would be for the Steelers to build via the 2025 NFL Draft, which would allow them to possibly land elite talent for much cheaper than testing free agency.
