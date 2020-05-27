Governor Says Sports Can Return in Pennsylvania 'Yellow' and 'Green-Phase' Areas

PITTSBURGH -- Sports are one step closer to returning as Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office has announced areas in the 'yellow-phase' and 'green-phase' can begin to have sporting events under certain restrictions.

Events that do return can only be hosted without spectators, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health will need to create a set of guidelines for those who participate.

Pittsburgh is currently in the 'yellow-phase', which would allow teams like the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates to reopen. Philadelphia isn't expected to enter the 'yellow-phase' until June 5, leaving the Eagles, Flyers and Phillies waiting or looking for alternative places to regroup.

"Professional sports, defined as any sporting event at which the participants are paid by a league or team, or at which individuals or teams receive prizes or purse, are allowed to practice or play in the yellow and green phases of reopening without on-site or venue spectators if the team (or league on behalf of the team) has developed a COVID-19 safety plan," Wolf's office said.



"Such a plan must be approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and include, among other requirements, testing or screening and monitoring of all on-venue players and personnel. Also, no fans or spectators may be permitted on interior or exterior venue property. Professional sports organizations are encouraged to contact the Wolf Administration to share their reopening plans and get them approved by the Department of Health."

The Steelers are currently conducting virtual organized team activities. The team began reopening their facilities on May 19 with a limited number of people allowed within the building.

Players and coaches cannot yet return under NFL restrictions.

"Health and safety of our employees will continue to be our priority as we phase up to the fully allowed staff level," Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said in a statement earlier this month.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.