PFF Names Free Agent Signing as Steelers Most Underrated Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a true underdog in the signing of Levi Wallace this offseason, and Pro Football Focus believes he's still be slept on.

Naming their most underrated player from each NFL team, PFF chose Wallace as the Steelers'.

"Wallace is a classic underdog story," PFF wrote. "An undersized cornerback without special physical traits, he was a walk-on at Alabama and went undrafted in the NFL before going on to start consistently for Buffalo opposite Tre’Davious White. He likely won’t ever be a great player, but he’s consistently better than he is given credit for and exceeds expectations because of it. Wallace has never earned a below-average PFF coverage grade in a season, and he'll likely continue to impress after signing with the Steelers this offseason."

Wallace joins Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton as the outside cornerbacks for the Steelers. All three will compete for the starting jobs, but all three are also expected to play significant roles.

The Steelers have a thing for underrated players, and Wallace seems to fit the bill as an underdog - which could mean something special is coming in Pittsburgh.

