Eagles Announce Hiring of Former Steelers Scout Brandon Hunt

The former Pittsburgh Steelers scout is officially a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers pro scout Brandon Hunt is officially a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' front office. Philly announced several new hires, including Hunt as a their new Director of Scouting.

Hunt left the Steelers after the team named Omar Khan as their new general manager. They also hired Andy Weidl as their assistant GM.

Hunt interviewed with the Eagles and the Buffalo Bills this offseason. He was with the Steelers since 2010.

