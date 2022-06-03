Eagles Announce Hiring of Former Steelers Scout Brandon Hunt
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers pro scout Brandon Hunt is officially a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' front office. Philly announced several new hires, including Hunt as a their new Director of Scouting.
Hunt left the Steelers after the team named Omar Khan as their new general manager. They also hired Andy Weidl as their assistant GM.
Hunt interviewed with the Eagles and the Buffalo Bills this offseason. He was with the Steelers since 2010.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers OTAs
Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Still No Kenny Pickett in QB Battle
Steelers Tried to Get Stephon Tuitt Back
Read More
Steelers Free Agent Options to Replace Stephon Tuitt
Myles Jack's Initial Thoughts on Devin Bush, Brian Flores
Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Gunner Olszewski, Devin Bush and Some Guy Over the Fence
Devin Bush Talks About Steelers Declining Fifth-Year Option
Steelers Players Are Loving Brian Flores
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook