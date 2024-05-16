Steelers Announce 2024 Schedule
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 schedule is finally here. The team is set to open the season on the road in Atlanta, taking on Arthur Smith's old team the Falcons. From there, Russell Wilson gets a shot at his former employer as the Steelers head to Denver to take on the Broncos.
Pittsburgh's home opener will come against Jim Harbaugh, in their first matchup against a newly-run Los Angeles Chargers.
Steelers Schedule:
Week 1: (Sept. 8): at Falcons, 1 p.m.
Week 2: (Sept. 15): at Broncos, 4:25 p.m.
Week 3: Sept. 22): vs. Chargers, 1 p.m.
Week 4: (Sept. 29): at Colts, 1 p.m.
Week 5: (Oct. 6): vs. Cowboys (SNF), 8:20 p.m.
Week 6: (Oct. 13): at Raiders, 4:05 p.m.
Week 7: (Oct. 20): vs. Jets (SNF), 8:20 p.m.
Week 8: (Oct. 28): vs. Giants (MNF), 8:15 p.m.
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: (Nov. 10): at Commanders, 1 p.m.
Week 11: (Nov. 17): vs. Ravens, 1 p.m.
Week 12: (Nov. 21) at Browns (TNF), 8:15 p.m.
Week 13: (Dec. 1): at Bengals, 1 p.m.
Week 14: (Dec. 8) vs. Browns, 1 p.m.
Week 15: (Dec. 15) at Eagles, 4:25 p.m.
Week 16: (Dec. 21) at Ravens (Sat.), 4:30 p.m.
Week 17: (Dec. 25): vs. Chiefs (Wed.), 1 p.m.
Week 18: (Jan. 4/5): vs. Bengals, TBD
