Pittsburgh Mayor Declares June 13th 'Tunch and Wolf Day' in Honor of Former Steelers

Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley were honored before the 19th Annual Tunch & Wolf's Walk for the Homeless.
PITTSBURGH -- On Sunday, the city of Pittsburgh honored former Steelers Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley by declaring June 13, 'Tunch and Wolf Day.'

Ilkin and Wolfey were acknowledged for their commitment to the Light of Life Rescue Mission and their service to the Pittsburgh community. The two former Steelers first started the mission 35 years ago and continue to provide.

Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto proclaimed the day before the 19th Annual Tunch & Wolf's Walk for the Homeless.

Ilkin recent retired from broadcasting with the Steelers. He announced his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's disease, last October. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

