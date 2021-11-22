Skip to main content
    November 22, 2021
    Pittsburgh Maulers Return in USFL Resurgence

    A second football team could be coming to the city of Pittsburgh.
    The USFL is making a return and with it comes the Steel City's own Pittsburgh Maulers. 

    The USFL returns for a second run after staying dormant since the 1980's. The spring league starting in 2022 has announced eight teams so far, including Pittsburgh's. 

    The Maulers played one season during the USFL's initial run, going 3-15 in 1984. 

    Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars and Tampa Bay Bandits.

    While the teams will be named after cities, the league's inaugural season will be held in one location, which has been reported to be at UAB’s new Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. 

    The USFL has not announced when they plan to bring teams to their home cities. 

    This is the fifth league to attempt to bring a spring league to football since the original USFL. The XFL also plans to return in 2023. 

