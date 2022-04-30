Steelers Select QB Chris Oladokun in Seventh Round of NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers add a fourth quarterback with their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting South Dakota State passer Chris Oladokun.
The Steelers started and ended their draft with a quarterback, going with Kenny Pickett 20th overall and Oladokun at 241st. They'll join Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky in training camp.
Originally from South Florida, Oladokun played 22 games during the 2021 season, throwing for a combined 3,614 yards and 25 touchdowns to seven interceptions during the season.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Steelers Select Connor Heyward in Sixth Round of NFL Draft
ESPN Says Steelers Made Mistake Drafting Kenny Pickett
Read More
Steelers Will Use Claypool, Pickens at Multiple Positions
George Pickens Involved in Car Crash Prior to Draft
Kenny Pickett Sees the Potential in Matt Canada's Offense
Kenny Pickett's Family Thought He Was Drafted by Saints
What Steelers Are Getting With Kenny Pickett
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook