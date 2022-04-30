Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Steelers Select QB Chris Oladokun in Seventh Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers add a second rookie QB with their last pick.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers add a fourth quarterback with their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting South Dakota State passer Chris Oladokun. 

The Steelers started and ended their draft with a quarterback, going with Kenny Pickett 20th overall and Oladokun at 241st. They'll join Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky in training camp. 

Originally from South Florida, Oladokun played 22 games during the 2021 season, throwing for a combined 3,614 yards and 25 touchdowns to seven interceptions during the season. 

