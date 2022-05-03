Skip to main content

Steelers Invite 13 UDFA to Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp kicks off next week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have invited 13 undrafted rookies to minicamp next week, including two local stars. 

The Steelers invited Pitt wide receiver Tre Tipton and Duquesne defensive back Leandro DeBrito. 

Tipton, who won the 2021 Disney Spirit Award, totaled 40 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns over seven seasons for the Panthers. DeBrito was Duquesne's co-leading tackling with 56 stops in 2021. 

Other camp invites include:

  • Tayland Humphrey, DT, Louisiana
  • Jahad Woods, LB, Washington State
  • Tyrell Ford, DB, Waterloo
  • Michael Maiette, OL, Missouri
  • Tavin Harvell, DB, Robert Morris
  • Charles Williams, RB, UNLV
  • Vinny McConnell, OL, Cincinnati
  • Bailey Flint, P, Toledo
  • Liam Fornadel, OL, James Madison
  • Tyler Dressler, LB, Virginia Tech
  • PJ Barr, OL, Maine
  • Vitaliy Gurman, OL, Toledo

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett the Favorite to Win Steelers Starting QB Job

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Decline Devin Bush's Fifth-Year Option

Steelers Sign Safety Damontae Kazee

Steelers Announce Rookie Minicamp Dates

4 Bold Predictions About Steelers Rookie Class

Mike Tomlin on Drafting Connor Heyward

Cam Heyward and Kenny Pickett Will be Locker Mates

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16730643_168388034_lowres
News

2023 Mock Drafts Have No Faith in Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_17200241_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett the Favorite to Win Steelers Starting QB Job

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_17276406_168388034_lowres
News

Damontae Kazee's Agent Confirms Signing With Steelers

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_17393770_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Decline Devin Bush's Fifth-Year Option

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_17057184_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Announce Rookie Minicamp Dates

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_16889247_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Commanders Sign Former Steelers OL Trai Turner

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_17329925_168388034_lowres
News

Louis Riddick Says Maybe Pittsburgh Will be Home Again

By Noah StrackbeinMay 2, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (28)
AllSteelers+

4 Bold Predictions About Steelers Rookie Class

By Noah StrackbeinMay 2, 2022