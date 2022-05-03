Steelers Invite 13 UDFA to Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp kicks off next week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have invited 13 undrafted rookies to minicamp next week, including two local stars.

The Steelers invited Pitt wide receiver Tre Tipton and Duquesne defensive back Leandro DeBrito.

Tipton, who won the 2021 Disney Spirit Award, totaled 40 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns over seven seasons for the Panthers. DeBrito was Duquesne's co-leading tackling with 56 stops in 2021.

Other camp invites include:

Tayland Humphrey, DT, Louisiana

Jahad Woods, LB, Washington State

Tyrell Ford, DB, Waterloo

Michael Maiette, OL, Missouri

Tavin Harvell, DB, Robert Morris

Charles Williams, RB, UNLV

Vinny McConnell, OL, Cincinnati

Bailey Flint, P, Toledo

Liam Fornadel, OL, James Madison

Tyler Dressler, LB, Virginia Tech

PJ Barr, OL, Maine

Vitaliy Gurman, OL, Toledo

