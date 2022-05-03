Steelers Invite 13 UDFA to Rookie Minicamp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have invited 13 undrafted rookies to minicamp next week, including two local stars.
The Steelers invited Pitt wide receiver Tre Tipton and Duquesne defensive back Leandro DeBrito.
Tipton, who won the 2021 Disney Spirit Award, totaled 40 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns over seven seasons for the Panthers. DeBrito was Duquesne's co-leading tackling with 56 stops in 2021.
Other camp invites include:
- Tayland Humphrey, DT, Louisiana
- Jahad Woods, LB, Washington State
- Tyrell Ford, DB, Waterloo
- Michael Maiette, OL, Missouri
- Tavin Harvell, DB, Robert Morris
- Charles Williams, RB, UNLV
- Vinny McConnell, OL, Cincinnati
- Bailey Flint, P, Toledo
- Liam Fornadel, OL, James Madison
- Tyler Dressler, LB, Virginia Tech
- PJ Barr, OL, Maine
- Vitaliy Gurman, OL, Toledo
