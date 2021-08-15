Steelers Take Less Than $2 Million Cap Hit From Joe Schobert Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers will keep their cap hit low after restructuring Joe Schobert's contract.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are only taking a $1.35 million salary cap hit from Joe Schobert's contract after the inside linebacker restructured his contract, according to Pro Football Focus.

Schobert was originally set to take a $7.35 million cap hit this season. After the restructure, $2.36 million will be converted into a signing bonus. The Jacksonville Jaguars will pay $3.65 million of the salary.

The Steelers sent a sixth-round pick to the Jaguars in exchange for Schobert. The 27-year-old has played five NFL seasons, accumulating nine interceptions, nine forced fumbles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 549 tackles.

He led the league with 144 tackles during his lone Pro Bowl season in 2017 with the Browns and led the Jaguars with 141 tackles during his lone season in Jacksonville, along with three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The remaining years on Schobert's contract are not guaranteed and include salaries of $8.75 million in 2022, $10.25 million in 2023, and $10.75 million in 2024.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

