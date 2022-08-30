Skip to main content

Steelers Official 2022 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers initial 53-man roster is set.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster is set. They are expected to place Damontae Kazee on Injured Reserve and add Marcus Allen back to the team, but as of the official deadline, here is their roster. 

Quarterback

  • Mitch Trubisky
  • Kenny Pickett
  • Mason Rudolph

Running Back

  • Najee Harris
  • Benny Snell Jr.
  • Jaylen Warren
  • Derek Watt

Wide Receiver

  • Diontae Johnson
  • Chase Claypool
  • George Pickens
  • Calvin Austin
  • Gunner Olszewski
  • Miles Boykin
  • Steven Sims

Tight End

  • Pat Freiermuth
  • Zach Gentry
  • Connor Heyward

Offensive Line

  • Mason Cole
  • Kevin Dotson
  • Kendrick Green
  • James Daniels
  • Chukwuma Okorafor
  • Jesse Davis
  • J.C. Hassenauer

Defensive Line

  • Tyson Alualu
  • Cam Heyward
  • Larry Ogunjobi
  • Chris Wormley
  • Isaiahh Loudermilk
  • Montravious Adams
  • DeMarvis Leal

Outside Linebacker

  • T.J. Watt
  • Alex Highsmith
  • Derrek Tuszka
  • Malik Reed

Inside Linebacker

  • Devin Bush 
  • Myles Jack
  • Robert Spillane
  • Mark Robinson
Cornerback

  • Cam Sutton
  • Ahkello Witherspoon
  • Levi Wallace
  • James Pierre
  • Arthur Maulet

Safety

  • Minkah Fitzpatrick
  • Terrell Edmunds
  • Tre Norwood
  • Miles Killebrew
  • Damontae Kazee

Specialists

  • Chris Boswell (K)
  • Pressley Harvin (P)
  • Christian Kuntz (LS)

