Steelers Official 2022 53-Man Roster

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster is set. They are expected to place Damontae Kazee on Injured Reserve and add Marcus Allen back to the team, but as of the official deadline, here is their roster.

Quarterback

Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett

Mason Rudolph

Running Back

Najee Harris

Benny Snell Jr.

Jaylen Warren

Derek Watt

Wide Receiver

Diontae Johnson

Chase Claypool

George Pickens

Calvin Austin

Gunner Olszewski

Miles Boykin

Steven Sims

Tight End

Pat Freiermuth

Zach Gentry

Connor Heyward

Offensive Line

Mason Cole

Kevin Dotson

Kendrick Green

James Daniels

Chukwuma Okorafor

Jesse Davis

J.C. Hassenauer

Defensive Line

Tyson Alualu

Cam Heyward

Larry Ogunjobi

Chris Wormley

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Montravious Adams

DeMarvis Leal

Outside Linebacker

T.J. Watt

Alex Highsmith

Derrek Tuszka

Malik Reed

Inside Linebacker

Devin Bush

Myles Jack

Robert Spillane

Mark Robinson

Cornerback

Cam Sutton

Ahkello Witherspoon

Levi Wallace

James Pierre

Arthur Maulet

Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Terrell Edmunds

Tre Norwood

Miles Killebrew

Damontae Kazee

Specialists

Chris Boswell (K)

Pressley Harvin (P)

Christian Kuntz (LS)

