Steelers Official 2022 53-Man Roster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster is set. They are expected to place Damontae Kazee on Injured Reserve and add Marcus Allen back to the team, but as of the official deadline, here is their roster.
Quarterback
- Mitch Trubisky
- Kenny Pickett
- Mason Rudolph
Running Back
- Najee Harris
- Benny Snell Jr.
- Jaylen Warren
- Derek Watt
Wide Receiver
- Diontae Johnson
- Chase Claypool
- George Pickens
- Calvin Austin
- Gunner Olszewski
- Miles Boykin
- Steven Sims
Tight End
- Pat Freiermuth
- Zach Gentry
- Connor Heyward
Offensive Line
- Mason Cole
- Kevin Dotson
- Kendrick Green
- James Daniels
- Chukwuma Okorafor
- Jesse Davis
- J.C. Hassenauer
Defensive Line
- Tyson Alualu
- Cam Heyward
- Larry Ogunjobi
- Chris Wormley
- Isaiahh Loudermilk
- Montravious Adams
- DeMarvis Leal
Outside Linebacker
- T.J. Watt
- Alex Highsmith
- Derrek Tuszka
- Malik Reed
Inside Linebacker
- Devin Bush
- Myles Jack
- Robert Spillane
- Mark Robinson
Cornerback
- Cam Sutton
- Ahkello Witherspoon
- Levi Wallace
- James Pierre
- Arthur Maulet
Safety
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
- Terrell Edmunds
- Tre Norwood
- Miles Killebrew
- Damontae Kazee
Specialists
- Chris Boswell (K)
- Pressley Harvin (P)
- Christian Kuntz (LS)
