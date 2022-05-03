2023 Mock Drafts Have No Faith in Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers will double-dip in quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to way-too-early mocks.
In NFL Draft Bible's first 2023 Mock Draft, the Steelers select ninth, picking Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Despite selecting Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick this offseason, Draft Bible believes the team gets worse, and goes back for another QB next spring.
The Florida QB sparked a ton of interest from the college football world during the Gators spring game, completing 18 of 24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 22 yards and a score.
Richardson currently sits with 22/1 odds to walk away with the Heisman this season, which would make for a fun headline if the Steelers had two Heisman finalists on their roster.
That being said, it appears there's already little faith in Pickett to get the job done during his rookie season, and leave enough question marks that the Steelers feel they need to go another quarterback next year.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Kenny Pickett the Favorite to Win Steelers Starting QB Job
Read More
Steelers Decline Devin Bush's Fifth-Year Option
Steelers Sign Safety Damontae Kazee
Steelers Announce Rookie Minicamp Dates
4 Bold Predictions About Steelers Rookie Class
Mike Tomlin on Drafting Connor Heyward
Cam Heyward and Kenny Pickett Will be Locker Mates
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook