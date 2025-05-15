Steelers 2025 Schedule Revealed
The Pittsburgh Steelers' full schedule for what's shaping up to be a consequential 2025 campaign has been released.
They'll begin on the road in Week 1 against Justin Fields and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, providing a revenge game opportunity right off the bat for Aaron Rodgers should he sign with the team, before heading to Acrisure Stadium for their home opener in Week 2 against DK Metcalf's former squad in the Seattle Seahawks.
Pittsburgh will then face off against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Ireland during Week 4, which will be followed by its bye week. The team will also play in a total of four primetime contests throughout the year.
Steelers Schedule:
Week 1 (Sept. 7): at Jets, 1 p.m.
Week 2 (Sept. 14): vs. Seahawks, 1 p.m.
Week 3 (Sept. 21): at Patriots, 1 p.m.
Week 4 (Sept. 28): vs. Vikings (Ireland), 9:30 a.m.
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: vs. Browns, 1 p.m.
Week 7 (Oct. 16): at Bengals (TNF), 8:15 p.m.
Week 8: vs. Packers (SNF), 8:20 p.m.
Week 9: vs. Colts, 1 p.m.
Week 10: at Chargers (SNF), 8:20 p.m.
Week 11: vs. Bengals, 1 p.m.
Week 12 (Nov. 23): at Bears, 1 p.m.
Week 13 (Nov. 30): vs. Bills, 4:25 p.m.
Week 14 (Dec. 7): at Ravens, 1 p.m.
Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Dolphins (MNF), 8: 15 p.m.
Week 16 (Dec. 21): at Lions, 4:25 p.m.
Week 17 (Dec. 28): at Browns, 1 p.m.
Week 18 (TBD): vs. Ravens, TBD
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!