Steelers 24 Free Agents: Who Stays, Who Goes?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason has begun, but their biggest decisions have yet to be made. The team has 24 free agents to consider re-signing in 2025, including all three quarterbacks from thier 2024 roster, their top two running backs and multiple starters on both sides of the ball.
After hearing from head coach Mike Tomlin, and taking a moment to obsorb the entire season that past, there's a sense of how the Steelers operate this offseason. So, with 24 names to watch, it's time to predict who stays, and who goes.
We'll start with the biggest name of the offseason.
Russell Wilson, QB
The Steelers have a massive decision to make at quarterback. The biggest complication with bringing back Russell Wilson is how he closed the season and that he wants a long-term deal. If the Steelers proved they were contenders, it would be an easy yes to re-sign him. But staying in the same place and signing a 36-year-old to a multi-year deal may be a little too risky.
Prediction: Goes
Justin Fields, QB
The Steelers reportedly would "love" to re-sign Justin Fields this offseason, but not necessarily as the guaranteed starter. How he views that opportunity will probably be the biggest factor in the outcome. If Pittsburgh re-signs Wilson as well, it's hard to imagine Fields comes back. If they don't, they're probably Fields' best option.
Prediction: Stays
Kyle Allen, QB
Kyle Allen was the easy answer as QB3 this offseason until the Steelers signed Skylar Thompson. Now, it feels like Allen's time in Pittsburgh is over.
Prediction: Goes
Najee Harris, RB
At one point this season, Najee Harris priced himself out of Pittsburgh. That has since settled, and it's unknown exactly where he stands on the market. Chances are he gets a bigger deal elsewhere. The only way the Steelers retain him is likely if he doesn't get a deal he expects and is willing to take a one-year deal in Pittsburgh.
Prediction: Goes
Jaylen Warren (RFA), RB
The Steelers can sign Jaylen Warren with ease, and chances are they will. As a restricted free agent, Warren should return as the lead back with a rookie coming into the fold, and take a decent pay bump in the process.
Prediction: Stays
Van Jefferson, WR
The Steelers need to complete revamp their wide receiver core. Depending on the outcome of the George Pickens trade rumors, it could be Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and another name on this list returning in 2025.
Prediction: Goes
Mike Williams, WR
Mike Williams didn't work out in Pittsburgh and it's hard to believe either side wants to work together this offseason. The trade that could have saved the Steelers wide receiver group leaves with ninew receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.
Prediction: Goes
Ben Skowronek, WR
Ben Skowronek is exactly what the Steelers want in a bottom-of-the-depth-chart wide receiver. He's capable of coming in on offense and catching a few passes. He can block as well as anyone on the field and is a great special teams player. Skowronek showed up on the practice squad this season, but the Steelers have to believe they found a diamond in the rough.
Prediction: Stays
MyCole Pruitt, TE
The Steelers brought MyCole Pruitt in to be a familiar face within Arthur Smith's offense. While he did contribute to the offense, it's hard to imagine the team won't be comfortable with Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward next season.
Prediction: Goes
Dan Moore Jr., OT
Dan Moore Jr. is going to receive a decent payday this offseason and will be starting elsewhere. For the Steelers, they finally get to move Broderick Jones to the left side and see if he and Troy Fautanu can live up to their potential as first-round picks. Feels like a win-win for both sides.
Prediction: Goes
Calvin Anderson, OT
The Steelers brought in Calvin Anderson as their swing tackle, but it's a yearly change for that position. This team will hit the free agency market, and if Anderson is the best option, maybe he comes back. If there's another option they want to take a chance on, he won't.
Prediction: Goes
James Daniels, OG
James Daniels was on his way to a major payday this offseason. After a torn achilles, it's hard to predict if that'll still happen or not. If he's cheap, maybe the Steelers bring him back on a smaller deal. But there's just as likely of a chance he gets a decent contract with another team, and the Steelers roll with Isaac Seumalo and Mason McCormick next year.
Prediction: Goes
Nate Herbig, OG
Nate Herbig was set to be the bridge center for the offensive line this season, but a shoulder injury ended that before it started. Now, at 26-years-old, he's entering free agency with decisions to make. If the Steelers do offer him, is he looking to come back as a backup. Or, is he looking to compete for a starting job somewhere else. As for Pittsburgh, Spencer Anderson may allow them to move on comfortably and not make an offer.
Prediction: Goes
Max Scharping, OG
The Steelers brought in Max Scharping as a reserve offensive guard, but just like Herbig, with Spencer Anderson on the roster, they can reshape all of their depth if they choose.
Prediction: Goes
Ryan McCollum (ERFA), OC
Ryan McCollum has been around for two years now and the Steelers seem to really like his capabilities as a backup. As a restricted free agent, they could bring him back for another season with the same expectation of being Zach Frazier's reserve.
Prediction: Stays
Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT
One of the Steelers' biggest points of focus this offseason needs to be their defensive line. That likely means a lot of change with their depth, as well as maybe replacing a starter. Most likely, DeMarvin Leal and Montravius Adams, who are both under contract, are the only ones who return.
Prediction: Goes
Elandon Roberts, LB
Elandon Roberts wants to come back and continue his career as a Steeler. A lot of that decision may depend on Cole Holcomb. If the Steelers believe Holcomb is their best option next season, they may roll with him, Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson and Mark Robinson. Roberts has been as reliable as they get over the last two years, though, and it wouldn't be surprising if they keep four starter-quality players at the position.
Prediction: Stays
Tyler Matakevich, LB
The Steelers love quality special teams play, so maybe Tyler Matakevich returns in 2025. Even if the team keeps Cole Holcomb for the final year of his deal, and Mark Robinson is fourth on the depth chart, Matakevich could make his way back for the summer, competing for a roster spot.
Prediction: Stays
Jeremiah Moon (ERFA), OLB
Jeremiah Moon made himself known in Pittsburgh this season, and while the team will look for another outside linebacker to compete for a higher spot on the depth chart, he's likely still a special teams favorite. As a restricted free agent, Moon is a prime candidate to remain in Pittsburgh.
Prediction: Stays
Donte Jackson, CB
The Steelers will likely look to bring in another starter-worthy cornerback, but Donte Jackson may be the top candidate once the dust settles. It won't stop them from drafting at the position, but Pittsburgh may look to see what another season of Jackson brings.
Prediction: Stays
James Pierre, CB
James Pierre is a beloved special teamer in Pittsburgh, but the team moved on last season as they looked to make Cory Trice the next depth piece/gunner. Trice looked the part early in the season before his injury. Pierre could return on a cheap deal, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Steelers rolled with Trice again.
Prediction: Goes
Cam Sutton, CB
Cam Sutton looked like a key piece to the Steelers defense when he signed. However, with the secondary struggling, Sutton may be the first domino to fall in terms of finding the holes.
Prediction: Goes
C.J. Henderson, CB
The Steelers signed Henderson to the practice squad as a young corner with top-10 pick potential. When the cornerback market got hot, they signed Henderson to the active roster to protect themselves. But after an injury shut him down, it feels like the experiement is over.
Prediction: Goes
Damontae Kazee, S
Damontae Kazee has been a reliable backup for the Steelers since he arrived. He's complimented Minkah Fitzpatrick well, and worked as a quality No. 3 behind Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott last season. But if the Steelers are looking to make change, it could mean looking for a new face in the mix.
Prediction: Goes
