Steelers Official 53-Man Roster

Check out the Pittsburgh Steelers final 53-man roster.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have finished trimming their roster and will now begin preparing for Week 1 of the regular season.

After cutting 17 players at the deadline, the Steelers now have the team they'll enter the season with. Here's the group that'll march into Buffalo wearing black and gold.

Offense

Quarterbacks (3)

Ben Roethlisberger

Mason Rudolph

Dwayne Haskins

Running Backs/Fullback (5)

Najee Harris

Benny Snell Jr.

Anthony McFarland

Kalen Ballage

Derek Watt

Wide Receivers (5)

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Chase Claypool

Diontae Johnson

James Washington

Ray-Ray McCloud

Tight Ends (3)

Eric Ebron

Pat Freiermuth

Zach Gentry

Offensive Linemen (8)

Chukwuma Okorafor (T)

Zach Banner (T)

Joe Haeg (T)

Dan Moore Jr. (T)

Trai Turner (G)

Kevin Dotson (G)

J.C. Hassenauer (C)

Kendrick Green (C)

Defense

Defensive Linemen (8)

Cam Heyward

Tyson Alualu

Stephon Tuitt

Chris Wormley

Isaiah Buggs

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Carlos Davis

Henry Mondeaux

Linebackers (10)

Devin Bush (ILB)

Joe Schobert (ILB)

Marcus Allen (ILB)

Buddy Johnson (ILB)

Robert Spillane (ILB)

Ulysees Gilbert III (ILB)

T.J. Watt (OLB)

Alex Highsmith (OLB)

Melvin Ingram (OLB)

Jamir Jones (OLB)

Cornerbacks (4)

Joe Haden

Cameron Sutton

James Pierre

Justin Layne

Safeties (4)

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Terrell Edmunds

Miles Killebrew

Tre Norwood

Special Teams (3)

Chris Boswell (K)

Pressley Harvin III (P)

Christian Kuntz (LS)

Pittsburgh is able to sign 16 practice squad members on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

