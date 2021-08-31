August 31, 2021
Steelers Official 53-Man Roster

Check out the Pittsburgh Steelers final 53-man roster.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have finished trimming their roster and will now begin preparing for Week 1 of the regular season. 

After cutting 17 players at the deadline, the Steelers now have the team they'll enter the season with. Here's the group that'll march into Buffalo wearing black and gold.

Offense

Quarterbacks (3)

  • Ben Roethlisberger
  • Mason Rudolph
  • Dwayne Haskins

Running Backs/Fullback (5)

  • Najee Harris
  • Benny Snell Jr.
  • Anthony McFarland
  • Kalen Ballage
  • Derek Watt

Wide Receivers (5)

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster
  • Chase Claypool
  • Diontae Johnson
  • James Washington
  • Ray-Ray McCloud

Tight Ends (3)

  • Eric Ebron
  • Pat Freiermuth
  • Zach Gentry

Offensive Linemen (8)

  • Chukwuma Okorafor (T)
  • Zach Banner (T)
  • Joe Haeg (T)
  • Dan Moore Jr. (T)
  • Trai Turner (G)
  • Kevin Dotson (G)
  • J.C. Hassenauer (C)
  • Kendrick Green (C)

Defense

Defensive Linemen (8)

  • Cam Heyward
  • Tyson Alualu
  • Stephon Tuitt
  • Chris Wormley
  • Isaiah Buggs
  • Isaiahh Loudermilk
  • Carlos Davis 
  • Henry Mondeaux

Linebackers (10)

  • Devin Bush (ILB)
  • Joe Schobert (ILB)
  • Marcus Allen (ILB)
  • Buddy Johnson (ILB)
  • Robert Spillane (ILB)
  • Ulysees Gilbert III (ILB)
  • T.J. Watt (OLB)
  • Alex Highsmith (OLB)
  • Melvin Ingram (OLB)
  • Jamir Jones (OLB)

Cornerbacks (4)

  • Joe Haden
  • Cameron Sutton
  • James Pierre
  • Justin Layne

Safeties (4)

  • Minkah Fitzpatrick
  • Terrell Edmunds
  • Miles Killebrew
  • Tre Norwood

Special Teams (3)

  • Chris Boswell (K)
  • Pressley Harvin III (P)
  • Christian Kuntz (LS)

Pittsburgh is able to sign 16 practice squad members on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

