Steelers Official 53-Man Roster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have finished trimming their roster and will now begin preparing for Week 1 of the regular season.
After cutting 17 players at the deadline, the Steelers now have the team they'll enter the season with. Here's the group that'll march into Buffalo wearing black and gold.
Offense
Quarterbacks (3)
- Ben Roethlisberger
- Mason Rudolph
- Dwayne Haskins
Running Backs/Fullback (5)
- Najee Harris
- Benny Snell Jr.
- Anthony McFarland
- Kalen Ballage
- Derek Watt
Wide Receivers (5)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Chase Claypool
- Diontae Johnson
- James Washington
- Ray-Ray McCloud
Tight Ends (3)
- Eric Ebron
- Pat Freiermuth
- Zach Gentry
Offensive Linemen (8)
- Chukwuma Okorafor (T)
- Zach Banner (T)
- Joe Haeg (T)
- Dan Moore Jr. (T)
- Trai Turner (G)
- Kevin Dotson (G)
- J.C. Hassenauer (C)
- Kendrick Green (C)
Defense
Defensive Linemen (8)
- Cam Heyward
- Tyson Alualu
- Stephon Tuitt
- Chris Wormley
- Isaiah Buggs
- Isaiahh Loudermilk
- Carlos Davis
- Henry Mondeaux
Linebackers (10)
- Devin Bush (ILB)
- Joe Schobert (ILB)
- Marcus Allen (ILB)
- Buddy Johnson (ILB)
- Robert Spillane (ILB)
- Ulysees Gilbert III (ILB)
- T.J. Watt (OLB)
- Alex Highsmith (OLB)
- Melvin Ingram (OLB)
- Jamir Jones (OLB)
Cornerbacks (4)
- Joe Haden
- Cameron Sutton
- James Pierre
- Justin Layne
Safeties (4)
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
- Terrell Edmunds
- Miles Killebrew
- Tre Norwood
Special Teams (3)
- Chris Boswell (K)
- Pressley Harvin III (P)
- Christian Kuntz (LS)
Pittsburgh is able to sign 16 practice squad members on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
