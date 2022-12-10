Skip to main content

Steelers Activate Chris Boswell From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers kicker returns against the Baltimore Ravens.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the activation of kicker Chris Boswell from Injured Reserve. At the same time, they have also released kicker Matthew Wright. 

Boswell has spent the last four weeks on IR after suffering a groin injury on Oct. 23. He was replaced by Matthew Wright who has made 12 of 14 kicks, including eight-straight for the Steelers. He also made all seven extra-point attempts.

Boswell was 12 for 16 before his injury and 9-9 on PATs.

Boswell returned to practice this week for the first time since his injury. He’ll lick tomorrow and match up with Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin for the first time this season. 

