Steelers Activate Chris Wormley Off IR; Available to Play vs. Jaguars

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers activated defensive lineman Chris Wormley to their 53-man roster after spending three weeks on Injured Reserve.

Wormley, who was traded to the Steelers from Baltimore during the offseason, missed the team’s last three games with a knee injury. He returned to practice on Wednesday.

Wormley’s activation allows him to travel with the team to Jacksonville. He’ll be available to play for the Steelers in Week 11.

Prior to his injury, Wormley accumulated three tackles and two quarterback hits this season.

The Steelers will also receive cornerback Mike Hilton back in Week 11. This is the first time since Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns that no starters, outside of Devin Bush, will miss a game due to injury.

