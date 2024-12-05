Steelers Activate Cory Trice Jr. Off IR
The Pittsburgh Steelers activated cornerback Cory Trice Jr. from the reserve/injured list on Thursday, uplifting the team's secondary as they get ready for the final stretch of the regular season.
Trice has not appeared in a game since sustaining a hamstring injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. The Steelers opened his 21-day practice window back on Nov. 14, meaning that they exhausted that entire period before making their final decision to add him to the 53-man roster.
The 24-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft from Purdue. He possesses an ideal blend of size and athleticism at corner, making him a tantalizing prospect, though his injury history fueled his slide down to the end of the draft.
Despite his status as a late-round rookie in 2023, Trice never felt in true danger of losing out on a roster spot given his potential. He never got a chance to show what he could do last season, however, as he tore his ACL at the beginning of training camp and missed the entire campaign.
He worked his way back in time for the preseason this year, appearing in all three contests while logging a total of 80 snaps. Trice went on to crack Pittsburgh's initial roster and made his regular season debut versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, where he earned 14 reps.
He recorded the first interception of his career, along with two tackles, against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 while his snap count jumped to 31. Trice then saw the field three times in Week 3 before suffering his injury.
He figures to be active for the Steelers' Week 14 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, where he'll step into a reserve role behind the likes of Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson while easing back into action.
