Steelers Activate OT From IR
Once the Pittsburgh Steelers return from their Week 9 bye, they'll have additional reinforcements along the offensive line.
KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported on Wednesday that offensive tackle Dylan Cook has been activated to the 53-man roster off of the reserve/injured list.
Cook suffered a foot injury in August, which led to him being placed on injured reserve during final cuts as a means of opening an additional roster spot. He was designated for return, however, which meant that the Steelers kept the door open for him to work his way back onto the field at some point in the season.
The 26-year-old had his 21-day practice window opened on Oct. 17, just ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 7 bout with the New York Jets. He was ruled out for that contest, as expected, though he was quickly upgraded to a full participant during their final session of that week.
Cook also participated in full leading up to the Steelers' Week 8 game against the New York Giants, but he was not activated in time to suit up on game day.
With a plethora of injuries along the line this season, Cook's return is a major development for Pittsburgh as it gets ready for the home stretch.
