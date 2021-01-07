GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Steelers Activate Eric Ebron Off COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed Eric Ebron on the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to their Week 17 game with the Browns.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers regained tight end Eric Ebron, on Thursday after being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Ebron did not play in the Steelers' Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns after being place on the list last Saturday. Ebron was considered "high risk" close contact with cornerback Joe Haden, who tested positive. 

Ebron has accumulated 558 yards and five touchdowns in his first regular season with the Steelers. Vance McDonald and Kevin Radar played in his place against the Browns. 

Linebacker Cassius Marsh was also activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Marsh was considered "high risk" close contact with Haden as well. 

The Steelers are scheduled to host the Browns in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

