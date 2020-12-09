SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers Activate James Conner Off COVID-19 List; Gilbert Returns to Practice

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers gained a running back for Week 14 as they activate James Conner of the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Conner received a positive test last Friday, Nov. 27, and was placed on the list. He missed the Steelers' Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens and Week 13 game against the Washington Football Team. 

The Steelers have struggled on the ground this season, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. In Conner's absence, Pittsburgh rushed for a season-low 1.7 yards per carry against Washington. 

Conner was present at Heinz Field Monday but was not yet active for the Steelers. He spent the afternoon on the sideline with teammates, dressed in a grey jacket.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he's hopeful Conner is eligible to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Through 10 games played, Conner has accumulated 645 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. 

Tomlin is also optimistic the Steelers can receive center Maurkice Pouncey back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday. 

The Steelers will also begin practicing linebacker Ulysees Gilbert. Gilbert was placed on Injured Reserve three weeks ago and can now return to the team. 

Pittsburgh has 21 days to activate Gilbert to the roster before he's ineligible to return this season. 

Currently, Robert Spillane is dealing with a knee injury that could keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. Avery Williamson and Marcus Allen are the only healthy inside linebackers on the 53-man roster. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers' Mike Tomlin Considering Change With Play Calling

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will fix the offensive problems at any means necessary.

Noah Strackbein

by

Steelcity84

3 Changes Steelers Should Make to Help Run Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to make adjustments running the ball.

Noah Strackbein

Two Goods and a Bad: Can the Steelers Simply Stop Running the Ball?

It's time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to stop trying to find a run game.

Noah Strackbein

by

Theov

Steelers Hoping to Regain Three Starters but Lose Joe Haden to Concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers will monitor Joe Haden's progression through the concussion protocol.

Noah Strackbein

Druin's Five Thoughts: Fichtner's Offense Costing Steelers More by the Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles were brought to light in their first loss of the season.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Injury Troubles Continue on Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished Week 13 without Robert Spillane or Joe Haden.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Undefeated Streak Comes to an End vs. Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers are unbeaten no more.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Active; Two Starters Out vs. Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one defensive starter and their kicker in Week 13.

Noah Strackbein

If the Steelers Have a 'Trap Game', Washington Is It

There's a December football feel that's missing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Likely Turning to Matt Wright to Kick vs. Washington

With Chris Boswell doubtful, the Pittsburgh Steelers will see Matt Wright for the first time since last summer.

Noah Strackbein