Steelers Activate James Conner Off COVID-19 List; Gilbert Returns to Practice

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers gained a running back for Week 14 as they activate James Conner of the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Conner received a positive test last Friday, Nov. 27, and was placed on the list. He missed the Steelers' Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens and Week 13 game against the Washington Football Team.

The Steelers have struggled on the ground this season, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. In Conner's absence, Pittsburgh rushed for a season-low 1.7 yards per carry against Washington.

Conner was present at Heinz Field Monday but was not yet active for the Steelers. He spent the afternoon on the sideline with teammates, dressed in a grey jacket.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he's hopeful Conner is eligible to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Through 10 games played, Conner has accumulated 645 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Tomlin is also optimistic the Steelers can receive center Maurkice Pouncey back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday.

The Steelers will also begin practicing linebacker Ulysees Gilbert. Gilbert was placed on Injured Reserve three weeks ago and can now return to the team.

Pittsburgh has 21 days to activate Gilbert to the roster before he's ineligible to return this season.

Currently, Robert Spillane is dealing with a knee injury that could keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. Avery Williamson and Marcus Allen are the only healthy inside linebackers on the 53-man roster.

