Steelers Activate Maurkice Pouncey From Reserve/COVID-19

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received their second starter back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, as they activate Maurkice Pouncey on Friday.

Pouncey received a positive COVID-19 test last Wednesday prior to the Steelers' game against the Baltimore Ravens. He missed the Ravens game and the team's matchup against the Washington Football Team.

J.C. Hassenauer started in his place at center.

Pouncey is the second offensive starter to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Steelers activated running back James Conner on Wednesday after being placed on the list on Nov. 27. Both are now expected to play this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers will be looking to boost their run game with both Conner and Pouncey back on the field. In Week 13 against Washington, Pittsburgh's backfield averaged a season-low 1.5 yards per carry, accumulating just 21 yards on the ground.

The Steelers also lost a starter to the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Inside linebacker Vince Williams is considered "high risk" close contact to someone who did test positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the Reserve list Thursday.

Williams will need to spend a minimum of five days away from the team and receive two negative COVID-19 tests before being eligible to return.

Avery Williamson and Marcus Allen will play in Williams's place.

The Steelers will travel to Buffalo on Sunday to face the Bills on Sunday night. Pittsburgh is looking to bounce back after losing their first game of the season.

