Steelers Activate DT From IR
The Pittsburgh Steelers fortified their defensive line on Saturday afternoon, as Montravius Adams was officially activated from the injured/reserve list.
He was a full participant in practice throughout the week, setting him up for his return. With Larry Ogunjobi (groin) ruled out for the Steelers' Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Adams could take on a good amount of snaps from the get-go.
The 29-year-old has seen the field for 115 reps over seven contests this season, none of which were starts, while posting a sack and eight total tackles over that stretch.
Adams went down with a knee injury versus the New York Jets in Week 7, which landed him on injured reserve. His 21-day practice window was opened on Nov. 27, meaning that the Steelers were running out of time before having to make a decision on whether or not to activate him to the 53-man roster.
The Auburn product was a third-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played over parts of four seasons for the team before embarking on short stints with the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.
Pittsburgh signed Adams off of the Saints' practice squad in November 2021, and he's remained with the team ever since. Across 42 contests in the black and gold, he's posted 66 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
