Steelers Activate WR Ray-Ray McCloud

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

McCloud tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 23 and was placed on the Reserve list, forcing him to miss the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Under NFL protocol, he needed to test negative twice within 24 hours to return to the team.

The Steelers operated with Anthony McFarland returning kicks and Cameron Sutton returning punts without McCloud. James Washington, Anthony Miller and Cody White worked in the slot.

McCloud will return with 19 catches and 141 receiving yards this season. He also averages 24 yards per kick return.

