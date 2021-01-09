Steelers Activate Spillane and Feiler From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have two starters back on the roster for their playoff opener.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added two players back to their roster on Saturday, activating linebacker Robert Spillane and guard Matt Feiler off the Injured Reserve list.

Spillane and Feiler returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the last three weeks while on IR. The Steelers had 21 days to activate them and chose to do so prior to their playoff opener.

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and defensive coordinator Keith Butler did not reveal if either Spillane or Feiler will start against the Browns. Rookie Kevin Dotson replaced Feiler, while former Jet Avery Williamson has started in place of Spillane.

Butler did share his excitement about Spillane's return, looking back on his meeting with Tennessee Titans' running back Derrick Henry earlier in the season.

"You watch [Robert] Spillane play, you watch Derrick Henry run all year long and then who do you see jacking him up? Spillane did that. I didn't see a whole lot of people doing that to that guy this year. But Spillane did that," Butler said. "We are glad to have him back. We will see how he does. There is always a tough time to come back when you haven't been doing it for a while."

To make room for the roster moves, the Steelers demoted tight end Kevin Radar back to the practice squad and waived linebacker Tegrey Scales.

The Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns Sunday night for their first postseason game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.