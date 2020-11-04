SI.com
AllSteelers
Steelers Activate Stefen Wisniewski, Move Gilbert to IR

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated guard Stefen Wisniewski off of Injured Reserve and back to the active roster. Wisniewski was placed on IR following a pectoral injury in Week 1. 

Wisniewski returned to practice on Oct. 14 after spending three weeks on Injures Reserve. The team had 21 days to activate the offensive lineman back to the roster, of which they nearly took the entire three weeks. 

The Steelers signed Wisniewski to a 2-year, $2.85 million contract in March. He started in replace of an injured David DeCastro in Week 1 before being injured.

Rookie Kevin Dotson has stepped into the backup role for the Steelers in Wisniewski's absence. Dotson started two games for the Steelers this season. 

The Steelers have also placed linebacker Ulysees Gilbert on Injured Reserve with a back injury. Gilbert missed the last eight weeks of the 2019 season with a back injury and has dealt with issues over the last two weeks. 

The team traded for inside linebacker Avery Williamson over the weekend as Gilbert's struggles to return to the field continued.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

