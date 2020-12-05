Steelers Activate Stephon Tuitt Off Reserve/COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers get defensive end Stephon Tuitt back right in time for Monday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

The Steelers activated Tuitt of the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday morning. Tuitt was placed on the list last Friday, but was believed by the media to be a “high-risk” contact and not a positive test.

Tuitt missed Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. It was his first missed game of the season.

Through 10 games, Tuitt has accumulated 32 tackles, seven being for loss, and seven sacks.

The Steelers will likely play Tuitt on Monday against Washington after losing Bud Dupree in Week 12. Pittsburgh will start rookie Alex Highsmith in Dupree’s place, but defensive coordinator Keith Butler said it will take a collective effort from the entire bench to fill Dupree’s absence.

“In order to continue getting pressure on the quarterback, we need for Alex Highsmith to step up, and we need for Ola [Adeniyi} to step up and Jayrone [Elliott], all three of them.” Butler said. “We need for them to stay up so we don’t have a drop off even when T.J. [Watt] comes out. T.J., I think, is close to leading the League in sacks, and he is doing a good job for us in that respect. Alex [Highsmith] is going to have to step up in this situation because of where we are at.”

The Steelers practiced Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. They’ll play the Washington Football Team on Monday at 5 p.m. ET.