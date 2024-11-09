Steelers Activate Two Players Off IR
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to receive a boost, particularly on special teams, as linebacker Tyler Matakevich and wide receiver Ben Skowronek were activated from the reserve/injured list before a Week 10 meeting with the Washington Commanders.
Both players were full participants in practice throughout the week and did not earn a game designation, foreshadowing their returns. Safety Terrell Edmunds and running back Jonathan Ward were released to make room on the 53-man roster.
Matakevich suffered a hamstring injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 that sidelined him for six games. After having his 21-day practice window opened in Week 8, he's now primed to play a role for the Steelers over the final stretch of the year.
The Temple product began his career with Pittsburgh as a seventh-round pick back in 2016. He played in parts of four seasons for the team before leaving for the Buffalo Bills in free agency ahead of the 2020 campaign. Matakevich spent four years there as well and landed back with the Steelers this past offseason.
Skowronek joined Pittsburgh's practice squad on Aug. 29 shortly after he was waived by the Houston Texans. He was promoted to the active roster on Sept. 17, though he was placed on injured reserve almost immediately with a shoulder injury.
The 27-year-old logged 29 total snaps in the Steelers' first two contests of the season, most of which came on special teams.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!