Steelers Add OL Help Before Playoff Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated offensive lineman Calvin Anderson to the 53-man roster from the reserve/injured list ahead of their meeting with the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Saturday Night.
Anderson returned to practice and had his 21-day window opened on Tuesday as he rapidly worked his way back onto the field for the Steelers.
With Mason McCormick's status up in the air for the time being after he was listed as questionable versus the Ravens due to a broken hand he suffered in Week 18, Anderson should provide some insurance and depth along an offensive line that's been ravaged by injuries all season long.
Anderson signed with the Steelers back in September after being released by the New England Patriots from IR with a settlement.
His first game action came with Pittsburgh came in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, and he would go on to appear in three more contests before being placed on IR with a groin injury ahead of Week 15.
The 28-year-old was an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019 who has played in a total of 50 career games with the Patriots, Steelers and Denver Broncos throughout his five-year career up to this point.
