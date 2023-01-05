Steelers Add Another Defensive Star to Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is long and only getting longer.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the practice week with eight players missing practice, seven of which had injuries. On day two of preparation for the Cleveland Browns, they still have seven players on their report, but added a new name.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) and left guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) both upgraded from did not practice to full participants on the second day. Safety Tre Norwood, who missed Week 17 with a hamstring injury, also improved to a limited participant.

Meanwhile, defensive backs Arthur Maulet (illness) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle), linebacker Myles Jack (groin) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) continued to miss practice for a second-straight day.

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was added to the injury report, being limited during the day due to an ankle injury. It's unknown if the injury occurred during practice or if it was something that has bothered him and was a bigger issue than in days past.

The Steelers will have one more day of work and a walk-through before hosting the Browns in Week 18. The practice could be vital to the injury status of players who have missed both days this week.

