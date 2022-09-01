Skip to main content

Steelers Add LB Jamir Jones, Release Derrek Tuszka

The Steelers swapped linebackers this weekend.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Derrek Tuszka and filled his roster spot with another backer, Jamir Jones, who claimed off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones, a _-year veteran out of Notre Dame, spent part of last season with the Steelers. He appeared in three games for the Pittsburgh, 10 for the Los Angeles Rams and two for the Jaguars during the 2021 season. He totaled 10 tackles. 

Tuszka, a third-year veteran who's spent one year with the Denver Broncos and one year with the Steelers, has appeared in 24 career games and recorded 24 total tackles along with a pair of sacks. He appeared to be one of the odd men out after Pittsburgh added Malik Reed earlier this week. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Add Three More Players to Practice Squad

Steelers Place Damonte Kazee, Calvin Austin on IR, Re-Sign Allen and Scott

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jaylen Warren's Surreal Moment of Making Steelers Roster

Steelers Trade for OL Jesse Davis

Alex Leatherwood Becomes Available for Steelers

Steelers Cut Anthony McFarland, Justin Layne

New ILB Option Arises for Steelers

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh Panthers

USATSI_18941024_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Add Three More Players to Practice Squad

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18946099_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Place Damontae Kazee, Calvin Austin on IR, Re-Sign Allen and Scott

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18913540_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign CB Mark Gilbert to Practice Squad

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_14978537_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Malik Reed Is More Perfect Than Steelers Believed

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18621437_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Players Showing Support for Kenny Pickett in College Showdown

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17070278_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Film Room: What Steelers Are Getting in Malik Reed

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_18945378_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Addresses Controversial Cut Block Leading to Knee Injury

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18866646_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Add Eight Practice Squad Players

By Noah Strackbein