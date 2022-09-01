Steelers Add LB Jamir Jones, Release Derrek Tuszka

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Derrek Tuszka and filled his roster spot with another backer, Jamir Jones, who claimed off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones, a _-year veteran out of Notre Dame, spent part of last season with the Steelers. He appeared in three games for the Pittsburgh, 10 for the Los Angeles Rams and two for the Jaguars during the 2021 season. He totaled 10 tackles.

Tuszka, a third-year veteran who's spent one year with the Denver Broncos and one year with the Steelers, has appeared in 24 career games and recorded 24 total tackles along with a pair of sacks. He appeared to be one of the odd men out after Pittsburgh added Malik Reed earlier this week.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Add Three More Players to Practice Squad

Steelers Place Damonte Kazee, Calvin Austin on IR, Re-Sign Allen and Scott

Jaylen Warren's Surreal Moment of Making Steelers Roster

Steelers Trade for OL Jesse Davis

Alex Leatherwood Becomes Available for Steelers

Steelers Cut Anthony McFarland, Justin Layne

New ILB Option Arises for Steelers