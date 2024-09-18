Steelers Add TE to Active Roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have added tight end Rodney Williams to the 53-man roster on Wednesday afternoon.
Williams began his NFL career with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent from UT Martin in 2022. He appeared in the team's first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys that year before being waived.
Williams then signed to the Steelers' practice squad that September, though he did not appear in a regular season contest. He later inked a reserve/futures contract with the organization in January of 2023 and played in all three preseason games that summer before being waived during final roster cuts.
After going unclaimed, he once again landed on Pittsburgh's practice squad and remained a member of the organization for the entirety of the season.
Williams appeared in 13 games for the Steelers in 2023, earning offensive snaps in 12 of them while garnering two targets without recording a reception.
Most of his work came on special teams and as a blocking tight end. He played a total of 40 run blocking snaps while primarily lining up inline, and also was a key member of both the kick and punt unit, amassing a total of 169 reps in that facet of the game.
Williams remained a member of the roster throughout the offseason and appeared in all three preseason contests this year before being released at final cuts for a second-consecutive year. He ultimately went unclaimed and found himself back on the practice squad before his elevation to the 53-man roster.
Williams was an FCS All-America third team member (2020-21), Stats Perform FCS All-America second team honoree (2020-21), All-OVC Second Team inclusion (2020-21, 2021) and Phil Steele FCS All-OVC second team member during his time in college, according to UT Martin's official website.
