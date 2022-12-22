Steelers Adjust Immaculate Reception Celebration Following Franco Harris Death

The Pittsburgh Steelers have canceled some of the 50th anniversary events.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making changes to their Immaculate Reception celebration due to the sudden death of Hall of Famer Franco Harris.

The Steelers will no longer host a series of events originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23, the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. Harris and Steelers President Art Rooney II were set to speak following a private showing of NFL Film's 'A Football Life' of Harris. The team was also going to host an outdoor event for the ceremony.

Both have been canceled.

"Due to the expected inclement weather, in particular extreme winds, the originally scheduled program at the Immaculate Reception Monument has been moved into the FedEx Great Hall," the team announced in a statement.

The Steelers will still hold a remembrance of the reception at 3:41 p.m., the exact moment of the play, with the original broadcast of the play being aired on the stadium speakers.

The Steelers Pro Shop, Hall of Honor Museum (tour reservation required) and FedEx Great Hall will remain open from 2-5 p.m.

The team will also still retire Harris's number during halftime of the Raiders game.

