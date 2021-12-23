Steelers O-Line Coach Expected to Leave Team After Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for their third offensive line coach in three seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is expected to leave the team for the University of Oregon following the 2021 season, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Reports initially emerged that Oregon's new head coach Dan Lanning was targeting Klemm to work the same position with the Ducks as he does the Steelers. Not long after, those reports stated Klemm is expected to take the job and leave Pittsburgh.

Klemm has been with the Steelers since 2019 and took over the offensive line coach duties this season after the team did not re-sign Shaun Sarrett in the offseason. He last coaches in college at UCLA in 2016.

He'll leave the Steelers will two rookie starters, a second-year left guard and presumably at least one more new addition to the offensive line after the season.

