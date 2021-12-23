Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers O-Line Coach Expected to Leave Team After Season

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for their third offensive line coach in three seasons.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is expected to leave the team for the University of Oregon following the 2021 season, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

    Reports initially emerged that Oregon's new head coach Dan Lanning was targeting Klemm to work the same position with the Ducks as he does the Steelers. Not long after, those reports stated Klemm is expected to take the job and leave Pittsburgh. 

    Klemm has been with the Steelers since 2019 and took over the offensive line coach duties this season after the team did not re-sign Shaun Sarrett in the offseason. He last coaches in college at UCLA in 2016.

    He'll leave the Steelers will two rookie starters, a second-year left guard and presumably at least one more new addition to the offensive line after the season.   

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Steelers and Chiefs COVID-19 Outbreak

    Read More

    Najee Harris Hitting Rookie Wall

    Two Steelers Named to Pro Bowl

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 16 vs. Chiefs

    Diving Into Steelers *Very Real* Playoff Push

    Ben Roethlisberger Makes Wager With 'Mean' Joe Greene

    USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers O-Line Coach Expected to Leave Team After Season

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17393552_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Steelers and Chiefs COVID-19 Outbreak

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17385342_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Volume, Poor Blocking Contributing to Najee Harris Hitting Rookie Wall

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17386096_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Two Steelers Named to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17393781_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 16 vs. Chiefs

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17393770_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place Devin Bush on COVID-19 List

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Oregon Targeting Steelers O-Line Coach

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17184614_168388034_lowres
    News

    Good News: Steelers Donate Nearly $30K to At-Risk Kids and Their Families

    19 hours ago