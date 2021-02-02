GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Steelers Promote Adrian Klemm to Offensive Line Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers announce the promotion of Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled their offensive line coaching position, promoting assistant o-line coach Adrian Klemm to the head of the room. 

Klemm spent the last two seasons as the team's assistant offensive line coach behind Shaun Sarrett. The Steelers decided not to renew Sarrett's contract following the 2020 season. 

Prior to the Steelers, Klemm was the associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach at UCLA from 2012-16.

Klemm will work under newly promoted offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The Steelers moved Canada from quarterbacks coach to OC after one year with the team. This came after they announced they would part ways with former offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

The Steelers offensive line has two starters up for free agency in Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler. They're also waiting on the retirement decision of Maurkice Pouncey. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

