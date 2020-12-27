GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Steelers Snap Losing Streak, Claim AFC North Crown

The Pittsburgh Steelers win the AFC North title for the first time since 2016.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are losers no more, ending their three-game losing streak with a 28-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts. 

A game of two halves proved enough for the Steelers, as they overcame a 24-7 deficit in the second half to defeat the 10-5 Colts in Week 16. 

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the way, completing 34 of 49 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson were the favorites on the receiving end, combining for 17 catches, 171 yards and two touchdowns. 

James Conner added five rushes for 20 yards and a touchdown. 

On the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers added five sacks to their season total behind T.J. Watt's two. Watt set a career-high in sacks with 15. He becomes the first player in Steelers history with two 14-plus sack seasons. 

Mike Hilton recorded a fumble recovery and an interception.

The Steelers' win hands them the AFC North crown heading into Week 17. Pittsburgh needed a win or a Cleveland Browns' loss to claim the division, reclaiming the North for the first time since 2016. 

The Steelers will head into Week 17, hoping to fight for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They'll need a win versus the Browns and for the Buffalo Bills to lose Monday night against the Patriots and in Week 17. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

